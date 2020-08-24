Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham has aired his frustration over a decision to delay a review into outdoor burning in the region.

The council's Regional Planning Committee passed a motion on Wednesday to consider the "Air Quality Plan Change Option" report, but not until 2021.

A presentation to the committee, led by HBRC senior planner Belinda Harper and Dr Kathleen Kozyniak, referred to "outdated" rules and an increase in smoke complaints from the horticultural industry and lifestyle blocks.

Kozyniak cited health effects including asthma attacks and lung cancer risks when smoke is inhaled deep into lungs, as burn-offs create PM 10 and PM 2.5.

Despite this, the motion was passed to review the rules as part of the Hawke's Bay Regional Resource Management Plan review scheduled to commence in 2021.

Only one person voted against the motion, while three others, including Graham, abstained from voting.

Graham said the motion could push back any decisions regarding pollution from open fires for up to three years.

The HBRC chairman said he had failed to convince the committee of the "urgency" of the situation.

"The battle must go on because it's a battle for the environment, for all the people with respiratory issues - the people with asthma and the kids whose health will be affected in the future," he said.

HBRC Acting Group Manager Strategic Planning Ceri Edmonds said the review process could take several years to conclude, to ensure there's sufficient evidence to support any proposed changes and to allow for appropriate consultation.

"In a technical sense, the air quality rule change that Rex seeks will not be operational for around three years," she said.

Outdoor burning is permitted all year round in Hawke's Bay, providing material is vegetative matter, untreated wood or paper and doesn't create offensive smoke beyond boundary.

Burn-offs are permitted outside of the Napier or Hastings airshed between May and September only for disease control, orchard redevelopment or if there is no viable alternative.

Outdoor burning of tyres, plastic, waste oil, treated woods, batteries, rubber, asbestos, metals and cables are prohibited at all times.

Graham said outdoor burning is seen as a "easier and cheaper" alternative by many in the region.

"In a time of a health and climate crisis, it's no longer appropriate to take the cheap and easy option," he said.

"Nobody denies that this smoke is dangerous to the health of our people but we are being asked to wait until all the polluters are ready."

Councillor Martin Williams said outdoor burning provides the most significant health issue the regional council must deal with.

"I sympathise with Rex's frustration but I have to say, on balance the only viable option I can see from a resource and integration planning perspective is this," he said.