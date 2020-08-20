A person, reportedly a minor, stole a bus and smashed it into parked cars in Dunedin tonight.

Police say they were called to reports that a stolen bus had crashed into "a number of parked cars" in central Dunedin around 8.50pm.

"The bus came to a stop in the Pine Hill area," a police spokeswoman said.

"The driver decamped but was found shortly after by officers."

Advertisement

One person has been arrested and was speaking with police. Stuff reported the driver was understood to be a minor.

No one was in the parked cars at the time and there were no injuries.