Two people have been charged for evading police roadblocks which have been set up around Auckland to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A 32-year-old man was charged with obstruction/hindering a medical officer of health after an incident on Sunday.

Assistant Police Commissioner Scott Fraser said the man ignored an order to turn around and went on to visit his partner in the Waikato.

He was found by police a few days later, arrested and charged. He was expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

In another case, a 58 year-old man faced several charges including obstructing/hindering a medical officer after allegedly attempting to evade police by using a truck bypass lane at the Bombay checkpoint on State Highway 1 on Monday.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court on August 31.

Another five people had been warned for breaching alert level 3 restrictions.

Since the 13 police checkpoints were set up north and south of Auckland last week, 103,963 vehicles have been processed. Of that total, 5622 have been turned around.

Motorists are turned around by police if they cannot prove essential purpose of travel to places outside of the Super City boundary, which are at alert level 2.

Fraser said police were urging Aucklanders to stay local as much as possible this weekend and following the level 3 restrictions.

He said motorists leaving Auckland needed to come with appropriate documentation or an exemption letter, have it ready to show to checkpoint staff, and expect delays during peak periods.

As well as monitoring the checkpoints, police would be checking compliance with level 3 restrictions in the community.

"Our focus remains on engaging, encouragement and education with the public," Fraser said.

"Generally, police are seeing our community doing an excellent job of following the rules and social distancing.

"With the weekend coming up, police is urging people to stay local.

"If you are out in public, it is recommended that you wear a face mask or covering and ensure you are keeping recommended distance from other people not in your bubble."