Planning for summer festivals such as Rhythm and Vines will be difficult in the current climate - particularly with the election looming, microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says. Rhythm and Vines this week announced a huge local line-up for the 2020 music festival, with some of New Zealand's biggest artists on show, but how likely is it our schedule of summer events can go ahead this year?

Wiles said it would be hard to say what would happen to such festivals without first seeing whether a new government would be elected, and whether the alert levels would stay the same. Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has mentioned whether New Zealand might introduce an "alert level 1.5", and Wiles said the question would be whether large gatherings were allowed under that level. "We know the virus is going to be around globally for quite some time," she said."We've got to be really clear that no process, no border control, is 100 per cent guaranteed that we won't see a case in the community, and how we respond to that is the really key thing. "I think that if we stick on our current plan with the current alert levels we have and our current go hard and go early, stamp it out, then my hope is that we will be living the vast majority of our lives at alert level 1 with quick flurries up and down the alert levels." With continued high levels of testing in the community, we could hopefully catch and contain outbreaks quickly, meaning lockdowns or stretches in level 3 could be short and small.If the hypothetical level 1.5 still had restrictions on gathering sizes "that might mean no festivals", but it was hard to tell at this stage. For now, those planning events had to be aware the alert levels could change at short notice. It also depended on the election, as a new government could bring in a new Covid-19 suppression strategy or lessen restrictions, which might also have the effect of creating more outbreaks in the community. Wiles said keeping up community testing levels could make a big difference in being able to quickly contain outbreaks and keep the country moving. "I think we're just going to have to wait and see what happens over the next few weeks." Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop, Shapeshifter and L.A.B are set down to headline the 52-artist lineup for the Gisborne festival, which will take place at Waiohika Estate from December 28 to 31. Organisers are still holding out hope international artists might be able to make an appearance.Rhythm and Vines has decided not to announce any overseas artists until they were "100 per cent sure" they could enter the country. "Should the situation change, we have a number of overseas acts who are willing to self-isolate for two weeks," the statement said. Ladi6, Quix, Montell2099, The Upbeats, and Mako Road will take to the stage, as well as Dunedin rap sensation Wax Mustang.