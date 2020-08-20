Key Points:
Planning for summer festivals such as Rhythm and Vines will be difficult in the current climate - particularly with the election looming, microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says. Rhythm and Vines this week announced a huge local line-up for the 2020 music festival, with some of New Zealand's biggest artists on show, but how likely is it our schedule of summer events can go ahead this year?
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus live update: Five new cases today - all related to Auckland cluster; Chris...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland apartment resident tests positive - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: National wants everyone entering NZ to test negative first - NZ Herald
- Covid-19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warns against expecting border perfection a...
If the hypothetical level 1.5 still had restrictions on gathering sizes "that might mean no festivals", but it was hard to tell at this stage. For now, those planning events had to be aware the alert levels could change at short notice. It also depended on the election, as a new government could bring in a new Covid-19 suppression strategy or lessen restrictions, which might also have the effect of creating more outbreaks in the community. Wiles said keeping up community testing levels could make a big difference in being able to quickly contain outbreaks and keep the country moving. "I think we're just going to have to wait and see what happens over the next few weeks." Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop, Shapeshifter and L.A.B are set down to headline the 52-artist lineup for the Gisborne festival, which will take place at Waiohika Estate from December 28 to 31. Organisers are still holding out hope international artists might be able to make an appearance. Rhythm and Vines has decided not to announce any overseas artists until they were "100 per cent sure" they could enter the country. "Should the situation change, we have a number of overseas acts who are willing to self-isolate for two weeks," the statement said. Ladi6, Quix, Montell2099, The Upbeats, and Mako Road will take to the stage, as well as Dunedin rap sensation Wax Mustang.