Rhythm and Vines has announced a huge local line-up for the 2020 music festival, with some of New Zealand's biggest artists on show.

Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop, Shapeshifter and L.A.B will headline the 52-artist lineup for the Gisborne festival, which will take place at Waiohika Estate from December 28 to 31.

Organisers are still holding out hope that international artists might be able to make an appearance.

Rhythm and Vines has decided not to announce any overseas artists until they were "100 per cent sure" they could enter the country.

"Should the situation change, we have a number of overseas acts who are willing to self-isolate for two weeks," the statement said.

Ladi6, Quix, Montell2099, The Upbeats, and Mako Road will be gracing the stage with their talents as well as Dunedin rap sensation Wax Mustang.

Three-day passes have sold out but single-day and accommodation packages are still available via the Rhythm and Vines website.

First announced lineup:

BENEE, FAT FREDDY'S DROP, SHAPESHIFTER, L.A.B, QUIX, MONTELL2099, LADI6, THE UPBEATS ft MC TALI, CHAOS IN THE CBD, JESSB, STATE OF MIND, MAKO ROAD, WAX MUSTANG, AROHA & TALI, BALU BRIGADA, CHURCH & AP, CONCORD DAWN DAFFODIL, ‍EASTERN BLOC, FOLEY HARPER FINN, HIGH HØØPS, K2K ‍LEE MVTTHEWS, MERMAIDENS, OTOSAN PAIGE, SIN, THE LEERS, TREi & JAB VAYNE, WITTERSAW B, BLOOM, BONTEMPO, BROOK GIBSON CASSIE HENDERSON, ILLBAZ, KATAYANAGI, TWINS LA WOMEN, LEAPING TIGER, LÉVYNE, NO COMPLY, PARK RD, POLLYHILL, PORIS, SAMMIE, SYRUP TETO, THERE'S A TUESDAY, ZEISHA.