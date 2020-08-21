Holly Brooker felt she had only just recovered from the last lockdown when she heard at 9.30 on the Tuesday night before last that Auckland schools were closing again.

Brooker has three jobs and two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

What worked best

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'I did my own thing'

The digital divide

Seven weeks behind

Deep learning or 'busywork'?

'I don't know what to look for'

'I asked the wrong questions'

High expectations

'I have been more clear'

Can we do better?