A Hamilton resident has shared the anonymous note that was left on his car after he parked it outside a neighbour's house on the same street.

The person shared a photo of the note on Reddit, and explained that they received it after parking on the kerb just one house down from their own property, for the first time ever, due to roadworks.

"Karen didn't like," the Reddit user added.

The handwritten note asked the person not to park outside the note author's house.

"Please do not park your vehicle outside our house," it read. The word "our" was underlined twice for emphasis.

"We are a small quiet street with very limited parking in each of our properties," it continued.

"When we have visitors call in some times, it would be nice if they could park outside our own property as I feel it is disrespectful to park in front of our neighbours' own houses.

"Perhaps you could work out a plan in front of where you live or not directly in front of other people's houses. Many thanks," it concluded.

After parking outside the neighbour's house, the Reddit user returned to the car to find this note. Photo / Reddit

It is not known whether the person who wrote the note knew that the receiver was a neighbour from the same street.

Reddit users sided with the person who received the note and pointed out people are allowed to park wherever they want on the street, provided it is a legal parking area.

"People who think the little strip of road outside their house somehow belongs to them are a special breed," one person wrote. "Sure, it's inconvenient that you don't get to park there but don't get all entitled when someone else does."

"What an a**hole move. Id like to hear her reasoning on how she owns the road outside her house," another Reddit user commented.

"No karen, if I'm not allowed to park on my street, your visitors who don't live here aren't either," someone else said.

A number of commenters asked the original poster to park there more often and "please post results of escalation".