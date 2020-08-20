A tornado has ripped through the Far North this morning - blowing the roof off at least one family's home.

Fire crews were called to a property on Far North Rd, in Pukenui, about 10am after reports of a mini tornado.

Northern fire communications spokesman Colin Underdown told the Herald a woman who owns a damaged property had been at another house at the time and a neighbour had called her.

"The corner of the house was blown off and brought trees down," he said.

There were no reports of injuries but fire crews were still at the scene after 11am; helping to put a temporary cover over the house and clearing debris.

A house on Far North Rd in Pukenui has had its roof blown off by a tornado this morning. Image / Google

'Continued risk of small tornadoes today'

MetService thunderstorm forecasters confirmed the possibility of a number of small tornadoes in Northland in the hour up to 11am.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said thunderstorms were predicted in the Northland region, Auckland and the western areas of the North Island today.

She said there was a "continued risk" of small tornadoes today and tomorrow in those parts.

A low pressure weather system associated with a number of "very active" fronts was moving across the country today, bringing bad conditions.