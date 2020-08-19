A resident living at an Auckland apartment building has tested positive for Covid-19.

The person, who lives at The Landings complex in Parnell has since moved to a quarantine facility with their family, MediaWorks reported.

Fellow residents have been told they are considered casual contacts of the person.

"Most residents will not have been exposed to the virus at all," ARPHS said in a statement to residents.

The apartment complex, made up of two buildings, houses 220 apartments.

Residents were warned to watch out for Covid-19 symptoms, such as a dry cough, fever and a loss of taste or smell.

Anyone at the complex suffering symptoms of the virus should call Healthline and self isolate until they receive further instructions.

Six new cases of Covid-19 were announced today, five of which were linked to the South Auckland cluster.

There was one new case in managed isolation and no new cases linked to the Rydges Hotel case.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today's results were "encouraging" and there appeared to be no surge in community cases.

Meanwhile, two central Auckland Countdown supermarket stores closed today this afternoon after separate visitors in the last week tested positive for Covid-19.

Customers at an Auckland CBD Countdown were told over a loudspeaker today that they had to finish their shopping following a visit by a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Countdown's general manager for health and safety, Kiri Hannifin, said the Auckland City store on Quay St and the St Lukes Store in the Westfield St Lukes Mall were closed for deep cleaning this afternoon.

She said two separate people made visits to the Countdown supermarkets in Auckland in the last week, who have now been found to have Covid-19.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised the supermarket chain that these visits are deemed low risk and casual contact exposures, she said. As always, anyone with symptoms is advised to get tested.

"We are now going through our own processes, including closing both stores immediately to deep clean them," Hannifin said.

"We have not been asked to close or clean the stores. This is something we do as an extra precaution."

She said the ADHB had advised them at midday but she didn't clarify exactly when the people had been in store.

The Quay St store reopened Wednesday evening, while the St Lukes Mall store will reopen at 8am tomorrow.

It also emerged today a visitor to Hobbiton later tested positive for Covid-19.

Deputy chief executive Shayne Forrest told the Herald the person took part in a tour at noon on Friday, August 7.

They had a positive Covid-19 test on arrival back in their home country.

Staff and customers on tour with the person had been notified, and look out for any Covid-19 symptoms, he said.