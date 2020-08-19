VIRUS LATEST

* 96 active Covid cases in NZ, 74 of them from the Auckland cluster - worldwide there have been 22.2 million cases and 783,000 deaths

* Auckland apartment resident tests positive for Covid

* Will Lockdown 2.0 let National and NZ First back in the game?

* Whānau granted exemption to take her body through Auckland to Northland

* Why business is turning against the Government's elimination strategy



The Prime Minister is warning against expecting perfection at the border as NZ Defence Force troops are brought in to tighten the regime which has seen two strains of Covid-19 infections escape.

Jacinda Ardern has also brought in two top advisors to spearhead the testing strategy after failings saw frontline border workers go untested.

It comes as epidemiologist Sir David Skegg is calling on the Ministry of Health to release data on the number of people infected by this outbreak who had previously tried to get a test but were denied one.

Advertisement

"With spread of this virus, every day counts. Unfortunately the continual changes in criteria for testing in the community led to an unsatisfactory testing performance."

LISTEN LIVE TO NEWSTALK ZB

7.05am: Chris Finlayson, 7.10am: Infectious disease expert David Murdoch, 7.35am: Winston Peters



Sir David said the testing staff at the border - including at airports and sea ports, along with those managing isolation and quarantine facilities - had been "even poorer than some of us feared".

This was because the Government had relied on people voluntarily being tested and "partly due to a clear failure" in executing the testing strategy.

On June 23, Cabinet agreed on a testing strategy but it was slow to be implemented with many border-facing workers - including about two-thirds of MIQ workers - not being tested at all before the latest outbreak.

Ardern yesterday announced a small team would take control of implementing the testing regime and support the Health Ministry. It will be co-chaired by Heather Simpson and Sir Brian Roche with other members to be revealed later in the week.

Ardern said the testing regime cut across multiple different agencies and the implementation committee would guarantee "very robust" expectations were being met.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he didn't see the Government establishing a team to take over oversight of testing as a vote of no confidence, but "in fact I welcome this".

And over the next six weeks 500 more defence force staff are being deployed to tighten up MIQ facilities. The Government is also directly hiring security guards, which will make them less reliant on private security guards.

Advertisement

That will bring the total defence force personnel supporting the Covid-19 response to around 1200 – the largest military contingent since East Timor.

This boost will be rolled out over the next six weeks, with 19 staff at each facility.

Ardern said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment - which is responsible for MIQ operations - would train and employ the guards and pay them a living wage and this would help accountability.

The NZ Herald front page today.

This move follows concerns about some private security guards' behaviour, including not wearing masks properly and sharing a list of guests' names on social media.

"Nothing to date has tracked this particular outbreak back to the border, but nonetheless we want that to be as tight as possible."

But, she warned any notion a border system, which has so far processed 40,000 returnees, "will be absolutely perfect is unrealistic".

Advertisement

"The Auckland cluster demonstrates how tricky Covid-19 is as a virus and while events of the last week represents a setback for some with further modifications and strengthening our border arrangements, we can limit the risk of future spread.

"We must always be looking for improvements as we go. On that point I do wish to emphasise the word 'limit'. No system is foolproof and in a global pandemic there are no absolutes," she said.

There were six new cases yesterday, five of which were identified and connected to the South Auckland cluster, bringing the total infected from the outbreak to 95, making it the third largest cluster behind the Bluff wedding (98) and Marist College (96). The sixth case was in managed isolation.

There were no new cases linked to the Rydges Hotel case.

Five people are in hospital - one in Auckland City and four in Middlemore. The Ministry of Health said it had heard reports of people reluctant to get an ambulance or go to hospital fearing they'd be infected but gave an assurance hospitals were safe places.

Sixty-one of the confirmed cases and another 64 close and household contacts have been moved to an Auckland quarantine facility.

Advertisement

Investigations into the source of how the Rydges maintenance worker became infected filled in another piece of the puzzle with genome testing concluding he was infected with the same strain as a woman from the United States who stayed at the end of July.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, who is in charge of operations at MIQ, said because there was no person-to-person contact the other two options were environmental contamination or a third person.

A nurse did visit the woman in her room and is being retested as her first test result came back negative in case she was the missing link.

Health officials are also looking at how they could use serology testing which confirms antibodies to the virus in someone's blood as it could tell who's been exposed to the virus and which strain.