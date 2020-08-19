

Coroners say international students should not be embarrassed to speak up if they cannot swim after the drowning of one in Hawke's Bay.



Seunghyeon Choi (also known as Tom), aged 16, of South Korea, died on December 5, 2015, at Ngaruroro River mouth, Napier.

READ MORE:

• Premium - 'Particular risk': Drowning at Hawke's Bay waterfall prompts new safety course

• Hawke's Bay bucks national trend in preventable drowning stats

• Napier boy swept out to sea: Rescuers beaten back by huge waves at Te Awa

Choi was studying at the New Horizon College of English at Napier.

He was living with his host parents, Mr and Mrs Loveridge, and a 17-year-old German student, Lasse.

Advertisement

On December 5, 2015, he went to Ngaruroro River mouth with Mrs Loveridge and Lasse.

Mrs Loveridge described herself as a poor swimmer, however, she could reach the other

side of the lagoon with her limited ability.

She described Lasse as a strong swimmer who could assist anyone if they got into difficulty.

While attempting to swim to the other side of the lagoon, Choi got into difficulties and disappeared underwater.

Lasse tried but was unable to find him, partly because he was not wearing his glasses but mostly because the water was so murky that he could not even see his own waist.

A member of the public jumped into the water to assist but was also unable to locate Choi.

Emergency services were called and his body was recovered the following day, on December 6, by members of the Police National Dive Squad.

He was located about 10 metres from where he was last seen alive.

Advertisement

Late coroner Chris Devonport met with staff from New Horizon College and obtained some information from Choi's family about his swimming ability.

Choi did not receive swimming lessons as a child, and his exposure to a water environment in Korea was limited to a family summer holiday where he would play in a beach environment.

However, Devonport was satisfied that Choi had some swimming ability.

The school was notified by Coroner Devonport that a recommendation of the inquiry

would be that amendments were made to its 2015 Home Stay student handbook.

The amendment would include reference to students assessing their ability before undertaking potentially hazardous activities, such as swimming.

New Horizon College of English accepted the proposed recommendation and altered the 2016 student handbook to provide a section on outdoor safety including tramping, water safety, rivers, beaches and rip currents.

Advertisement

In the section for Underwater Safety they highlighted "Don't go in the water if you can't swim. Don't be embarrassed to tell people you can't swim. It's okay".

The coroner also recommended that the 2016 Homestay Handbook includes asking a student if they could swim, and a swimming questionnaire resource which hosts could go

through with students.

Coroner Tracey Fitzgibbon took over the file following Devonport's death last year and was satisfied that the steps taken by New Horizon College of English were adequate

and therefore no further recommendations were required.