After an ever-so-brief period of campaigning, MPs from both sides of the political aisle are this afternoon back in the House.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday recalled Parliament after delaying the election for four weeks, due to the new Covid-19 outbreak.

This means that MPs – who were out campaigning – needed to come back to Parliament, despite the fact the House had already adjourned.

That is, MPs who are not in Auckland which is under level 3 lockdown.

The action began at 2pm.

'A complete shambles' - Goldsmith

National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said the reemergence of the virus was putting "intense pressure" on New Zealand; both communities and the economy.

"There are huge consequences for that."

But he said it has been puzzling to and "annoying" to New Zealanders that testing at the border has been so lax.

He said it wasn't good enough for Ardern to say she throught that more tests were being done at the border.

He said there was "dysfunction and confusion" within the Government over this point.

"If you're plan is elimination, you have to be vigilant," he said.

Goldsmith was not confident that the Government was, in fact, being vigilant.

He said what has been seen over the last few days was a "complete shambles".

He said the suggestion that the Government has planned for this regional lockdown has left many New Zealanders confused, given some of the issues which have been detailed over the last few days.

He said the Government should have done more preparation.

"There has been an enormous amount of complacency."

He said there was an element of self-congratulation within the Government – this meant they were not prepared for the new lockdown, he said.

"What we hope from this Government is that they will learn a lesson from what has happened."

Goldsmith did, however, said National did support the extension of the wage subsidy.

But he said the impact on the economy over the last few months has been "colossal".

He pointed the finger at high levels of debt.

"It shows we're under enormous pressure as a country."

National has "every confidence" that New Zealand can get itself back on track, but that requires no "job friendly policies".

This is our second wave - Reti

National's health spokesman Shane Reti said the new outbreak was "the cards we have".

He said all frontline health workers deserve respect and praise from New Zealanders.

"This is our second wave, such was learned in our first brush with coronavirus."

He said the opposition would help the Government when the "ball is dropped".

He said routine mask-wearing is effective and called on people to wear one when they can.

"We ask that there is PPE available to everyone know needs it."

"This is a good discipline."

He asked all New Zealanders to use the Covid-19 tracing app.

On testing, he urged people with symptoms to "please get tested".

'Testing at the border has been too slow' - Hipkins

Finance Minister Grant Robertson provided details of the extended wage subsidy scheme.

He talked of how important it was to go "hard and early" when it comes to New Zealand's economic response.

His speech was brief and mainly summed up what he had announced over the past seven days.

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said although the Government worked "incredibly hard to prevent" Covid-19 re-emerging in the community, it was inevitable that the virus would come back.

But he said stamping out the virus was still the goal.

"We have done this before, and we can do it again."

So far, more than 100,000 tests have been processed over the last five days.

"That is a remarkable effort."

He said the number of tests means New Zealanders can have confidence there is no widespread community transmission in New Zealand, aside from the one Auckland cluster.

But he said: "Testing at the border has been too slow."

He said that was "disappointing and frustrating".

He continued that the amount of testing so far was "not good enough".

But he said the new testing regime aimed to fix this issue.

Hipkins called on people to download the Covid-19 app – the number of downloads has more than doubled in the past week.

The app now has more than 1.5 million downloads.

"We have a plan, and we're doing everything right to stamp this out."

Hipkins' speech is followed by two speeches from National, one from New Zealand First, one from the Greens and one from Act.

Ardern 'entirely wrong' - Collins

But the headline of this afternoon's question time, which will begin at approximately 3pm, will be National leader Judith Collins' questions to Ardern.

Speaking to media this morning, the National leader said she was going to provide evidence that would prove Ardern is "entirely wrong" about her managed isolation staff testing claims.

Both Ardern, and Hipkins, have said that the reason testing was lower than they had expected was because some staff were refusing tests.

Collins, however, said that she had spoken to staff working at the Jet Park quarantine facility who said that, in fact, they had not been offered tests.

Collins is expected to elaborate on this information and call on Ardern to release the communications between health officials and senior staff at Jet Park.

As well as this, Gerry Brownlee – who has the fourth question this afternoon – will question Housing Minister Megan Woods on the Government's testing regime for frontline Covid-19 staff.

Question number seven belongs to National's health spokesman Shane Reti, who will be pressing Hipkins on his statements on frontline Covid-19 staff testing.