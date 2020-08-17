Police have not made any arrests for lockdown breaches since Auckland went back into alert level 3 last week.

They have issued four warnings reminding people of their obligations under level 3 though, a police spokesman said.

Two of those warnings related to gatherings, but there was no further information available on the nature of the gatherings, he said.

"Police have conducted thousands of reassurance patrols across essential facilities since last Wednesday. This includes supermarkets, pharmacies and Covid-19 testing sites."

Officers have been undertaking road policing activities, and patrols across essential facilities such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and Covid-19 testing sites.

"Our presence has also increased in the community."

"Our focus remains on engaging, encouragement and education with the public." the spokesman said.

In one instance, police were sent to the St Heliers area shortly before 1pm on Sunday, where it was reported a number of people were failing to keep their distance from one another.

Officers showed up and spoke to people at the beach, who were all in their various bubbles and mainly there for exercise. They educated them on keeping their distance under level 3 restrictions.

The response was "largely positive", the spokesman said.

Police have been adding checkpoints around the Auckland region to stop people who are coming and going without good reason.

In a statement issued this afternoon, police said they had increased the number of checkpoints in South Auckland by three to eight.

The extra checkpoints come after motorists reported heavy delays south of Auckland.

Figures from last week showed more than 40,000 vehicles had been stopped at one of the checkpoints.

Just over 600 of those vehicles were turned around for what police described as "undertaking non-essential travel".