David Letele, known as the Brown Buttabean, says a person who is now a positive Covid-19 case attended a fitness training class in West Auckland, not in Kingsland.

Director general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today announced a positive case had attended a Buttabean Motivation class on August 10.

However, in a Facebook Live video posted soon after the announcement, Letele said the case attended a class in West Auckland.

"One of the new cases was from Buttabean Motivation and it wasn't from Kingsland, it was from one of our West Auckland classes," he said.

Advertisement

"I want to let everyone know there's no need to be alarmed. We've followed protocols and procedures down to the tee."

Bloomfield said they attended a class between 5.15am and 6am last Monday, August 10.

David Letele says the case visited a small class in West Auckland last week. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Another confirmed case attended a guinea pig show hosted by the Auckland Cavy Club on August 8.

Two people considered to be close contacts of the person have been tested and returned negative results, the club said in a Facebook post.

"We have been advised anyone else who attended this event is classed as a casual contact and you do not need to be tested unless you are showing symptoms or feeling unwell," the club committee said.

"If you are feeling unwell, are showing symptoms or have any concerns please contact Heathline on 0800 358 5453."

Other confirmed cases also attended a rugby club and an Auckland mall in recent weeks.

It comes as Bloomfield announced there were nine new confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, all of whom are from the Auckland cluster.

Advertisement

Seven are linked to the cluster, meanwhile, four are still under investigation, including two of the new cases announced today.

‌

Before people can attend a Buttabean Motivation class they need to register, book in and then check in on software used by the club, Letele said.

"We were able to go back and contact every single person, it wasn't one of our big classes," he said.

"We were able to contact everyone straight away. Everyone has been contacted, everyone is fine, everyone's okay and been and got tested.

"There's no need to stress, everyone's okay, everyone's fine and getting on with it."