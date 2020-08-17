

Hastings is set to battle it out with Cambridge for the title of New Zealand's most beautiful large town.

It was announced on Monday as one of two finalists for the 2020 Beautiful Awards.

The annual awards, run by Keep New Zealand Beautiful, celebrates the environmental excellence of communities, businesses, schools and individuals in New Zealand.

Hastings is up against Cambridge to be crowned New Zealand's most beautiful large town of the year – an award for towns with populations of up to 100,000.

There are 12 other awards, with each finalist having to demonstrate sustainable and environmentally conscious behaviours across four key areas: litter prevention and waste minimisation, community beautification, recycling projects and sustainable tourism.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Cornwall Park featured heavily in Hastings' submission for the award. Photo / Supplied

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the district's three "premier parks" featured heavily in Hastings' submission for the award.

"Flaxmere Park, Cornwall Park and Havelock North Village Green have all undergone major renovations over the last three years and are major contributors to the beauty of Hastings in every sense, from the facilities provided to the way our community enjoys them," she said.

"Parks are our 'community lounges', where we gather to socialise, take exercise and partake in sport, enjoy nature, play, attend events, walk the dog, cycle and, as such, are places that Hastings District Council invests in to ensure they are places our people want to use and enjoy."

Napier also picked up a nomination at the awards, as the Anderson Park toilets were announced as a finalist for the Best Loo category. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier also picked up a nomination at the awards.

Anderson Park's toilets were announced as a finalist for the Best Loo category.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful ceo Heather Saunderson said while Covid-19 has shifted the global landscape, celebrating "small wins" is important for communities across New Zealand.

"Celebrating environmental excellence and beautiful behaviour, whether personal or professional, is now more important than ever," she said.

"We have had some amazing nominations this year, that show by working together, we will come out of this pandemic a stronger community and a stronger nation, with a more sustainable future."

The judges for the awards are Saunderson and wellness expert and author Rachel Grunwell.

Amongst the other finalists are Waiheke Island and Arrowtown for Most Beautiful Small Town and Whanganui and Hamilton for Most Beautiful City.

The winners will be announced at the Beautiful Awards Gala Dinner, which is yet to have a confirmed location and time.

A winner will also be named the Supreme Towns and Cities Winner, claiming a mural to help beautify their community up to the value of $10,000.