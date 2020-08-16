Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Christchurch woman last seen eight days ago.
Michele Findlay was last seen on Saturday August 8 in Northcote, Christchurch, where she lives.
The 50-year-old is described as being of thin build and standing around 170cm tall.
Police and Michele's family have concerns for her wellbeing, a police statement said.
Can you help? Anyone who knows Michele's whereabouts or can assist with information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 200813/7899.
