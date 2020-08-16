Online learning has started again for Auckland schoolchildren - but some parents have decided that it's not worth the stress of doing it again this time around.

An informal survey on the Herald's Facebook page, which drew 175 responses, has found a growing number of parents who are determined not to make their children study at home if they don't want to.

"To be honest, working from home and being an ad hoc teacher isn't worth the stress this time round," said one mum, Mary Samasoni.

A dad said: "Not going to bother this time round. Mr 9 & Miss 5 will be fine. With Mum and Dad working from home it's not worth the stress."

However school principals said it was still important for school-aged children to keep learning during Auckland's level 3 lockdown.

"We do need to ensure that learning continues," said Principals' Federation president Perry Rush.

Secondary Principals ' Association president Deidre Shea, who is principal of Onehunga High School, said senior students could not afford to miss even two weeks of learning with end-of-year deadlines fast approaching.

She said level 3 conditions were more relaxed than level 4 and students could come into schools to pick up their portfolios, laptops and any other materials they needed to work at home.

"We had a steady stream of students in at the end of the week to access either portfolios or devices that they might need," she said.

Parents of school-aged children in Auckland: how are you and your children feeling about returning to home learning this... Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Saturday, 15 August 2020

Just over 40 per cent of the parents who responded to the Facebook survey were generally happy with the shift back to learning at home with comments such as: "I love home schooling, it's awesome time together."

Some of these were motivated by fear of the virus, commenting: "Safety is the most important thing for our children."

But about 30 per cent said that both parents and children were unhappy.

"My son is very unhappy about it. Said I can't do this again," one mum wrote.

About 11 per cent made mixed comments and 18 per cent said they were determined to take a more relaxed attitude this time.

"Everyone is under too much stress as it is so we won't be bothering with any homeschool the next wee while," one mother said.

And another said: "I'm not going through that stress again! It was a constant battle. This time we are chilling."

Ellen MacGregor-Reid: "Parents could support their children by encouraging them to undertake some educational activity each day." Photo / File

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Ellen MacGregor Reid said parents could support their children by encouraging them to undertake some educational activity each day.

"While it is important that children and young people remain connected to learning, it is important that family and whānau wellbeing is prioritised," she said.

"We've developed resources to help both teachers and parents with this. We've reactivated Home Learning Papa Kāinga TV and Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora which both start again on Monday, and resources and ideas for activities are available online at https://learningfromhome.govt.nz.