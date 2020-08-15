New Zealand's biggest city recorded its first sub-zero temperature since 2018 this morning.

A crisp 0.4C was recorded at Ardmore and -1C at Whenuapai, making it the coldest day of the year.

According to MetService, the freezing temperatures were the first negative value for Auckland since July 2018.

Frost was spotted in various parts of the wider Auckland area.

Advertisement

By 9.30am the mercury had risen to 7.2C but, despite the sun shining, the day is still chilly.

Fog cloaked some areas and the Harbour Bridge was partially hidden earlier this morning.

Frosty #Auckland! -0.4C at Ardmore airport, and -1.0C at Whenuapai, the coldest reading of the year so far there, and the first negative value for them since July 2018! ^TA — MetService (@MetService) August 15, 2020

The day is expected to warm to a high of 14C.

But Aucklanders are reminded that although the sun is shining, Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions are still in place and they should stay home unless they need to leave for essentials.

On Friday night Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would remain in level 3 for an additional 12 days as a new community outbreak of Covid-19 was identified.

Mayor Phil Goff said the resurgence and restrictions were "devastating" but Aucklanders had beaten the virus before and could do it again.

"We know from experience that going hard and going early is the best way to stop Covid-19's spread.

"Melbourne's experience shows us that if we don't take that approach, Covid's spread can be rampant, with a big cost on human wellbeing and lives.

Advertisement

"In the end an even stricter lockdown becomes necessary, which has high economic costs as well."

Goff was relieved a total level 4 lockdown was not imposed.

"But even at level 3 I know this means personal sacrifices for people and for businesses and I thank Aucklanders for that," he said.

"I want to remind Aucklanders to be patient and kind, and to act responsibly.

"To beat the virus, we need to work together.

"It means all of us observing the rules of social distancing, washing our hands regularly and it's wise to wear a face mask in public."