The annual introduction of nearly 3000 fish into an environmentally troubled Hawke's Bay lake hasn't gone ahead this year, officials say.

It's a decision that's upset some, but Hawke's Bay Fish and Game regional manager Jesse Friedlander hopes an agreement can be reached soon that "works for all parties".

Friedlander said in recent years 2250 rainbow trout and 500 brown trout have been introduced to the lake annually by Fish and Game.

"As there is very little natural spawning, releases will be necessary to sustain the fishery in the long term," he said.

Advertisement

"However, missing one or two years of releases isn't the end of the world."

Napier angler Gary Kemsley, a media contributor on fishing issues, disputes the need for the trout restocking gap year.

"The reality is that if there are no releases there are no trout in the future as there are no spawning waters on the lake," he said.

"The trout have a lifespan of three to five years. After that time they will have all died out."

Rumours at the lake have surfaced in recent weeks about the possibility of a clandestine release, although Friedlander said he would be "very surprised" if the rumours were true.

"Fish and Game haven't conducted any releases and it would take substantial resources to raise trout as Eastern Fish and Game does at its hatchery."

Department of Conservation senior ranger Chris Wootton said DoC is not aware of any clandestine release of trout into Lake Tutira.

"DOC, along with MPI, is concerned about New Zealand's biosecurity, especially at Lake Tutira, which has a bad history of invasive species such as aquatic weeds, including hydrilla," he said.