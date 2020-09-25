ELECTION2020_DIGIBANNER

New Zealand First MP Fletcher Tabuteau is the party's candidate for the Rotorua electorate.

While in office he has served as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development, Foreign Affairs, and Disarmament and Arms Control.

In this Local Focus video, Tabuteau talks about growing up in Rotorua and his hopes for managing the region out of the economic hardship it currently faces following Covid-19.

When subjected to the pop culture quiz he reveals to his own surprise that he'd prefer Kanye over Jay-Z.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Read More

Tabuteau later explains his greatest legacy is formulating the Provincial Growth Fund, which has been a significant coalition policy in the last term of government.

Made with funding from

Related articles: