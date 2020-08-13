Another long day of waiting and queuing awaits those hoping to get a Covid-19 test done at a testing station around Auckland today.

It comes after reports yesterday that some people around the city waited between seven to 12 hours at sites in Northcote and Eden Terrace, respectively.

A long line of vehicles could be seen snaking down New North Rd in Mt Eden from early this morning - even before the station opened at 8am.

There were similar scenes north of the city, in Glenfield, where hundreds of people drove this morning in a bid to try to get tested early.

Central Auckland residents queue to be tested at the Mt Eden Community Testing Centre on New North Road this morning. Photo / Greg Bowker

The queue outside the Northcote Covid-19 testing station this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

A woman in line at the testing station in St Lukes posted on Facebook that someone had just had food delivered to their car while in line.

"Someone in the St Lukes testing line just got an Uber Eats delivery, haha."

The line outside the Covid testing station in Northcote remains long. Photo / Dean Purcell

It comes after reports yesterday that some people in testing lines around the city were waiting for so long they needed to urinate on the side of the road at times.

Others were forced to stay in their cars without food, water or other supplies for hours on end.

Many other people, however, simply gave up when it took too long and went home - untested.