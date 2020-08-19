Labour candidate for Whanganui, Steph Lewis lives in the city with her young family. She was born and raised in Whanganui until her parents, having always wanted to farm, bought land in Waverley.

She ran in Whanganui for Labour at the last election, losing by less than 2000 votes to National's Harete Hipango.

In this Local Focus video Lewis talks about her mixed rural and urban background.

"I spent a lot of time in Waverley and Taranaki growing up which has given me a real appreciation and understanding of the different districts within our electorate and the different issues that they face," she said.

Lewis studied law and practices in the city.

"I've worked at community legal advice here in Whanganui as an employment advocate, I've worked in dispute resolution and mediation and, as a lawyer."