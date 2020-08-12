At least 100 school pupils and staff who attended classes at Mount Albert Grammar this week alongside a pupil infected with Covid-19 are considered close contacts and in self-isolation.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service this morning confirmed around 100 pupils and staff from five classes attended by the pupil on Monday were now being considered as close contacts.

They all needed to go into self-isolation for the next fortnight.

A spokesperson said the exact number of close contacts were still being confirmed.

The student at the centre of the latest health scare was not symptomatic when they turned up to school that day but had since become sick and tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, a spokesperson said.

Emails had been sent to the whole school community asking all students and staff who were not considered close contacts to watch out for symptoms and get tested if they fell ill.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today that the student was a close contact of the four existing South Auckland cases.

Meanwhile, the central Auckland high school remains open this week for students of essential worker parents.

"We have been able to identify the students most at risk, in the student's classes and they have all be advised to stay at home in self-isolation for 14 days," said headmaster Patrick Drumm.

"Because of privacy concerns, the school will not be telling parents or staff the name of the student who is a close contact, their class or year level."

The principal was appealing to parents, students and staff not to speculate on the identity of the student or family involved, and not to name them on social media, for fear of online bullying and abuse.

The public health service today reminded pupils at the school to practise safe hand, cough and sneeze hygiene to reduce the risk of infection.

It also asked students to maintain physical distancing of two metres outside homes and recommended wearing face masks when they were out and about.