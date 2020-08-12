National leader Judith Collins is due to front media this afternoon and expected to formally call for the election to be delayed.

She will be fronting with her health spokesman, Shane Reti, in Parliament at around 3pm this afternoon.

Yesterday, Collins said that she – and a few of her other MPs – would be based out of Wellington during the lockdown.

READ MORE:

• Covid-19 coronavirus: New case travelled to Rotorua while showing symptoms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Second wave: Two workplaces shut, workers showing covid symptoms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New case visited Westview medical centre in Glen Eden

• Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: Jacinda Ardern says Auckland in level 3 at midday; NZ in level 2

Advertisement

"It is important, in my opinion, that I be in Wellington so that I can actually undertake the role of the Leader of the Opposition – so that's what I'm planning to do."

She has been critical of the Government, accusing it of allowing Covid-19 back into the community.

"I am, like I'm sure the rest of the country is, extremely disappointed that this [Covid-19] has been allowed in through our borders."

She is expected to be further pressed on this issue this afternoon.

But her main talking points are expected to be around what to do about the election, at the moment scheduled for September 19.

Collins told the AM Show this morning that it would be very difficult to have a proper campaign in the next five weeks, given the new cases.

She said she would be speaking to Ardern and the Electoral Commission about what to do.

"It's going to be very difficult to have an election in mid-September when we are now mid-August. It is very little time," Collins said.

Advertisement

This morning, Ardern announced that the dissolution of Parliament had been pushed back until Monday – that means the Prime Minister has the power to delay the election before then.