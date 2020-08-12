

Music and entertainment venues across Hawke's Bay say the discovery of Covid-19 in the community in Auckland will lurch them into another crisis.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved New Zealand to alert level 2 on Wednesday, with Auckland moving to alert level 3 following four cases of community transmission discovered on Tuesday.

While work and school is allowed to continue with physical distancing, gatherings of more than 100 people are now prohibited.

This includes weddings, birthdays, funerals, tangihanga and concerts.

The Paisley Stage owner James Rochester said Darren Watson's show on Friday night may be the first of many to hit the dust.

The Napier music venue owner said the calendar was filling up with shows before the news. He described it as something similar to a bombshell for the industry.

"Our gig on Friday has already been cancelled and a band from Auckland I was expecting will probably cancel soon I'd say too.

"There will be no need for sign-in sheets at the entrance, masks, social distancing and so on, as we will be closed."

The Cabana will adhere to the 100 person maximum rule for their Fade to Black: Metallica Experience gig. Photo / File

Roy Brown, owner of The Cabana, said a maximum of 100 people will be allowed at the Napier venue for the Fade to Black: Metallica Experience gig.

"We will adhere to spacing and limited numbers," he said. "But it's impossible for a music venue to control social distancing - that's up to the punters themselves.

"I've already sold 90 tickets, so that will be a bummer."

The production of Promise and Promiscuity, due to be held at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on Saturday and Sunday, has also been postponed.

The "lamentable" postponement of the new musical by Jane Austen and Penny Ashton has left Ashton on a "staycation" at an Airbnb on Marine Parade, Napier before her return to Auckland.

All tickets for the shows will be automatically transferred to a new date when set.

The Promise and Promiscuity show Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre has also been postponed. Photo / File

A Toitoi spokeswoman said all other events due to take place at the Hastings venue will be looked at under their Reducing Risk of Infection Plan and Pandemic Response Management Plan.

Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay Netball announced the cancellation of all junior netball in Napier, Hastings and Wairoa on Wednesday and Thursday.

Basketball Hawke's Bay also suspended miniball for years one to eight across Hawke's Bay, while restrictions on numbers, arrival times and contact tracing will be implemented in the Elite League and secondary school levels.

Central Football Hawke's Bay reminded those participating in training to limit numbers to 100, begin contract tracing and sanitise hands and equipment.

Te Mata School also announced the postponement of their parent-teacher evenings this week, despite school continuing as usual.

The Hastings District Council speed limits review public information session scheduled to take place on August 12 has also been postponed.