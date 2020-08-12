

Rotorua residents are heading to the Vaughan Rd community assessment centre in droves after it was revealed two of the new Covid-19 cases travelled to Rotorua while showing virus symptoms and visited tourism spots.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: Jacinda Ardern says Auckland in level 3 at midday; NZ in level 2

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Second wave: Two workplaces shut, workers showing covid symptoms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland in lockdown, rest of country in level 2 - Four cases of community transmission

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown likely to be longer than three days

The Ministry of Health is working to establish where they visited in Rotorua. People in Rotorua will need to be vigilant, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

If there is another case in Rotorua a nationwide response will be necessary. The woman, in her 20s, travelled out of Auckland last weekend.

Advertisement

Melita Foley was in line to be tested alongside her sons, Kahurangi, 10, and Rebel, 8, Johnson. Photo / Ben Fraser

A reporter at the community-based assessment centre at 2 Vaughan Rd said about 100 people were lined up.

"Most are wearing masks. A steady flow of cars with more people seeking tests is coming into the area. Marshalls are in place directing traffic and people.

"It's a drive-through testing station as well as in person. There are children as well as adults lined up."

There has been a mad rush of Rotorua residents to the community based Covid assessment centre. Photo / Ben Fraser

The line of cars entering the testing station is now full and wardens have put up a no entry sign.

"One car trying to enter the testing station stopped to talk to a warden. The warden could be heard explaining the car could not enter at the moment, "unfortunately it's just the nature of it right now".

Michelle Bloor was close to the end of the line. She'd been waiting for "about 20 minutes".

"I'm a doctor and I look after the elderly," she said.



She was getting a test to be safe, but she also had a sore throat.

Next to Bloor was Maggie Waters. She said she was not symptomatic but got hayfever. She said she saw testing was free and thought she would "go in".

Advertisement

"I visit elderly people in retirement villages. Nothing ventured, nothing gained."

Rose Andrew, also in line for a Covid-19 test, volunteered on the weekend at Mokoia Island.

"There was a church group there and some of them were from South Auckland. I thought I might just come get tested to be safe."

Her mother and son were also in line as they had had dinner together recently.

Melita Foley was in line to be tested alongside her sons, Kahurangi, 10, and Rebel, 8, Johnson.

Michelle Bloor, (left), and Maggie Waters wait in line to be tested. Photo / Ben Fraser

She said the two boys had been staying with their father in Auckland the last week and Foley had received a call from their father late last night.

Advertisement

He had told her that Auckland would move to alert level 3 by midday Wednesday.

"I said 'what?' I didn't want [the boys] getting stuck in Auckland. I said bring them straight home. It's probably safer in Rotorua."

The boys' father had left for Rotorua first thing in the morning, and Foley left work at Mitre 10 early to take them straight to the testing station.

"It will protect the school and my work if we just get tested."

A Rotorua woman displaying Covid-like symptoms told the Rotorua Daily Post she was eager to get tested at the Vaughan Rd centre but was twice turned away this morning.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she drove from Ngongotahā to Vaughan Rd about 9.20am but was told she would have to come back in an hour because the centre was full.

Advertisement

There has been a mad rush of Rotorua residents to the community based Covid assessment centre. Photo / Ben Fraser

"I came back in an hour but got turned away again," she said.

"You can only come in from the one direction and there is nowhere to park up and wait. They just kept saying it was too full. That's a long way for me to drive back every hour and check.

"I was in Auckland at the weekend and I have a sore throat, it feels like a cold coming on. I just want to get tested and have that reassurance."

‌

The Lakes District Health Board has released a statement saying pop-up testing centres will be arranged in the coming days.

"The testing centres at Rotorua and Taupō have been busy all morning, with lines of cars with people waiting to be tested," the statement said.

"The hours of operation for the testing centres have just been extended, and both centres will now run from 9am-4pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-noon Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Lakes DHB is also arranging for pop-up centres in Rotorua for the next three days, and these venues and operating times will be advertised as soon as they are confirmed.

Currently the Rotorua centre is at 2 Vaughan Rd and the Taupō centre is at 79 Miro St.

"Hospital services at Rotorua and Taupō Hospitals are operating as normal. If you have an appointment at Rotorua or Taupō Hospital, please make sure you attend it and if you can't come, please call to advise us.

"When you come to hospital, please use the register at the front door to sign in or use the covid tracer app to do it electronically."

Anyone with Covid-19 syptoms is encouraged to get tested. Photo / File

Who should get a test?

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you should be tested and can drop into the one of the swabbing clinics.

Advertisement

The symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to common illnesses such as a cold or influenza and may be one or more of the following: cough, a high temperature, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, temporary loss of smell.