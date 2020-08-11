A truck driver is trapped by live powerlines after hitting a power pole in the north Waikato this afternoon.

The crash happened on Glen Murray Rd, just East of Churchill Rd at 4.50pm.

A police media spokesperson said both police and Fire and Emergency were in attendance and the driver was still in the vehicle because of the low lying lines draped over it.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Kaisey Cook said crew had been dispatched and they were waiting on the power company to isolate the lines before they could remove them from the truck, enabling the driver to leave the vehicle.

Advertisement

There was indication at this stage of the driver being injured.

Counties Power's website showed an outage had been reported in the area at 5.03pm and crew were on their way and due to arrive at 5.34pm. The outage was affecting less than five properties.

READ MORE:

• Your old power pole may kill you but who pays to fix it?

• Too many cars hitting power poles

• Vehicles crashed into 50 Northland power poles in 12 months

• 'It was just so loud': Ute brings down two power poles in Brookfield, Tauranga, cutting power to the area