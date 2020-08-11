The founder of an Auckland church has today admitted his part in a Northland under-age sex ring.

Michael Cornelis Weitenberg, 56, of Mairangi Bay, pleaded guilty via his lawyer in the Kaikohe District Court to a charge of receiving commercial sexual services from a 15-year-old.

Court records show the offence occurred at Paihia on February 9.

The website of the Futurecaster Church in Albany, which has since been taken down, described Weitenberg as a founder, senior elder and prophet.

Advertisement

Weitenberg's lawyer requested that the sentencing be held in Auckland because his client had sold his car to make a "significant" reparation payment to the victim.

However, Judge Keith de Ridder said it was a Northland crime, and there was a lot of interest in the case in Northland, so the sentencing should take place in Northland.

He would however wait to hear from the victim and her whanau. If they wanted to attend he would not allow the sentencing to take place outside Northland, though he would be willing to consider shifting it to Whangārei.

The date and location of the sentencing will be set on August 20.