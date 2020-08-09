A 33-year-old Northland man will appear in Whangārei District Court this afternoon after he allegedly forced his way through a fence into a Covid-19 managed facility and had a conversation with a person returned from overseas and in isolation.

The alleged security breach happened in Auckland about 12.20pm on Friday and the 33-year-old man managed to return to Whangārei, 158km away, where he was arrested shortly after 10am on Saturday.

He is facing charges of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and unlawfully being in an enclosed area. He is scheduled to appear this afternoon via AVL.

Head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb confirmed the man would be isolated as a precaution while the person he briefly spoke to at the facility tested negative.

"The returnee involved tested negative at their day three test and health officials have determined the contact to be low risk. However, the member of the public who was arrested will be isolated as a precaution while the returnee's second test results are awaited."

MBIE confirmed today the returnee's second test results were negative.

Webb said the Whangārei man breached security by allegedly forcing his way through the outer 1.8m fence and having brief contact with a returnee who was in the exercise area of the facility.

"Police on site witnessed the incident and took immediate action to intervene, however, the member of the public fled the scene in a vehicle."