The Ministry of Health is about to reveal whether New Zealand has any new cases of Covid-19.

Yesterday marked 100 days without community transmission, a milestone that many other countries around the world are envious of.

There remain 23 active cases of coronavirus nationally, all in managed isolation facilities, while the number of New Zealand's confirmed cases remains at 1219.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield thanked every person who had been tested for Covid-19, saying Sunday marked a "significant milestone".

Advertisement

"However, as we all know, we can't afford to be complacent," he said in a statement yesterday.

"We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand. Every person in the team of five million has a role to play in this."

However National's deputy leader Gerry Brownlee has questioned the government's messaging around the risk of community transmission, given it has been so long since our last community outbreak.

Speaking yesterday on Newstalk ZB, Brownlee said the Government's warning of an imminent second wave of Covid-19 in New Zealand was "puzzling".

"People have made a big effort on this and they expect to get all the relative freedom," he said.

"None of us are complacent about it, I believe, it is something that is going to be with the world from this point on."