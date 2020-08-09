Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ruled out a deal with NZ First in the critical Northland seat after a new poll that shows NZ First's Shane Jones coming a distant third.

"We have said we wouldn't [do a deal] - and NZ First hasn't asked," Ardern said today, as she campaigned at the Grey Lynn farmers' market in Auckland.

"We have both, as parties, been really clear - we are campaigning as separate parties. I am backing our candidate. We are six weeks out, so there's a lot of water to go under the bridge yet but we are campaigning very hard."

LISTEN LIVE ON NEWSTALK ZB: Jacinda Ardern at 705am; James Shaw at 735am



Ardern reiterated that the no-deal stance also applied to the battle in Auckland Central, where the Greens' Chloe Swarbrick is up against Labour's Helen White, and a National candidate yet to be announced.

Advertisement

A Greens win would ensure they returned to Parliament, without having to rely on the 5 per cent party-vote threshold.

"We haven't done deals in the past. I don't see any reason to change that. Winston Peters himself has always been clear himself in not doing deals."

Jones has huge ground to make up if he wants to win the Northland seat and give his party a path back to Parliament without winning 5 per cent of the party vote.

A 1 News Colmar Brunton poll has Jones on just 15 per cent support, with National's Matt King, the incumbent, on 46 per cent and Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime on 31 per cent.

Ardern on Saturday pledged a $300 million package to protect struggling workers and businesses from the worst impacts of Covid-19.

She announced the policy as she launched her party's re-election campaign in front a packed house of party faithful at the Auckland Town Hall.

In a speech that covered everything from her rapid rise to power three years ago, to the tragedies of the Christchurch mosque attacks and Whakaari/White Island, Ardern said now dealing with the impacts of Covid-19 was "very hard to fathom".

"If you had told me then that our launch in 2020 would be in the midst of a global pandemic with our borders closed – I would have found that very hard to fathom," Ardern said.

"If you'd told me that Clarke and I would have a toddler, I wouldn't have believed we would have been so lucky.

Advertisement

"And if you'd told me that we would have just completed a term in Government with both New Zealand First and the Greens, I'd assume you'd been watching excessive amounts of Stranger Things on Netflix.

"And yet here we are."