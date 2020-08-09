A piece of art by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has fetched over $18,000 online.

Titled "The Political Cycle," Ardern's framed sketch is a series of white circles spiralling upwards on black paper, has been up for grabs on TradeMe for the past week.

Racking up more than 33,000 views online in a week, with 782 people adding it to their watch lists, it featured Ardern's signature on the bottom-right corner.

Late Sunday evening the artwork sold for $18,050.

Ardern donated the 33 cm x 47.5cm sketch to Auckland charity Koru Care NZ, in a bid to boost funding for the group.

Based in St Heliers, the charity organises overseas trips for children that have or are facing life-threatening illnesses or disabilities.

"Although our overseas trips are currently on hold, we will be continuing making dreams come true by planning domestic holidays for these special kids," the group posted on the TradeMe add.

Pre Covid-19, the charity offered a two-week trip to the United States and an eight-day Gold Coast trip for children that were too ill for the long-distance flight to America.

Locally, events are organised for the children, such as an annual pantomime and Christmas Harbour Cruise and picnic.