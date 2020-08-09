Eyeing that $43 million Lotto Powerball prize on Wednesday?

A decent chunk of it could be spent on this swanky nine-bedroom waterfront home in the Bay of Islands - with its own beach, tennis court and golf course.

Called Paradis Trouve, the 10 ha (25 acre) estate also has a floating pontoon wharf, boat sheds and a luxury lodge-like clubhouse and an overflow guesthouse.

The property is listed with NZ Sotheby's International Realty, and is up for tender.

The property is nestled on 25 acres of private land. Photo / Supplied.

According to the listing, the resort-like residence is designed by trend-setting architect Simon Carnachan.

"This incredible bespoke residence is immersed in private, groomed grounds, featuring a world-class golf facility and an international-sized floodlit tennis court," the listing said.

"Designed to accommodate multiple intergenerational families; this residence has been made for fun and the best of times."

There is no sale price on the listing, but it's obviously worth millions.

A pool features at the centre of the property. Photo / Supplied.

There are four self-contained luxury homes that surround a swimming pool and spa at the centre of the property.

Linking directly to the pool is a fully equipped cocktail bar and entertainer's kitchen that comes complete with a teppanyaki hot plate.

"So rare, private and unique, Paradis Trouve is pure distilled waterfront living at its best with an elegance and a natural charm that is in a world class of its own," the listing said.

"Security is assured with a gatehouse and an on-site property management team ensuring year round service and support."

A golf course in your own backyard. Photo / Supplied.

The property on 285 Manawaora Rd is located near Russell, which is four hours north of Auckland or 45 minutes by helicopter.

Bay of Islands is a popular lifestyle and tourism New Zealand destination, known for its fishing, diving and sailing activities.