The number of courts at the Pettigrew Green Arena in Taradale is to be almost quadrupled following the granting of $6.4 million from the Government.

Commenting an announcement made at Hawke'sd Bay's premier indoor sports venue today, Minister of Finance and Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said: "The project is likely to take 18 months with approximately 300 people employed through the process."

"The expansion will increase the indoor court space up to 11 indoor courts which will be of national standard," he said.

"While the facility is mostly used for regular sports, the increased capacity as a result of this expansion will mean events and large tournaments will also be able to be hosted," Grant Robertson said.

Advertisement

"The expansion of the arena gives greater certainty to small businesses and contractors about the pipeline of infrastructure projects across the wider Hawke's Bay-Tairawhiti region," Stuart Nash said.

"The venue currently has three full-size indoor courts, for sports like basketball, volleyball, netball, badminton and futsal. However it is more than just a sports facility. The arena can be turned into a function centre and hosts trade shows, expos, conferences, concerts and social functions.

"The enhanced capacity will boost regional economic activity. Businesses in construction and service sectors, as well as a host of supporting industries like tourism providers, accommodation and hospitality, are now seeing the momentum of economic recovery.

"The infrastructure project also gives confidence about local employment conditions and the job opportunities which are emerging as the economy continues to open up. For workers who are relocating to the provinces from larger cities, the recreational opportunities also make the move more attractive," Stuart Nash said.

The funding comes from the $3 billion set aside for shovel-ready projects in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund announced in Budget 2020.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.