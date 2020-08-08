Jacinda Ardern is spending the first official day of Labour's election campaign locally.

Fresh from the campaign launch in the Auckland Town, she is visiting the Grey Lynn farmers' market, which is in her Mt Albert electorate.

She is expected to talk to the media after meeting stall-holders and shoppers.

She will attend Cabinet tomorrow and then begin her regional campaign on Tuesday.

Ardern is the third recent Labour leader to hold the seat: she won in a byelection following the resignation of David Shear and he won in a byelection following the departure of former Prime Minister Helen Clark from a long political career.

Ardern beat National's Melissa Lee for the seat by 15,264 votes.