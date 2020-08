A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Kawhia, in the Waikato region.

Police were called shortly before 1am after a person was struck by a vehicle on Rosamund Terrace.

The person was taken by helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The vehicle and driver allegedly involved left the scene immediately after the incident.

Police are speaking to a person in relation to the incident.