Auckland police officers surprised a woman who turned 21 while in managed isolation.

New Zealand police revealed in a Facebook post that officers stayed on past their shift to wish the woman, identified as Lily, a happy 21st birthday.

The post shows three police officers holding a giant handmade banner saying "happy birthday Lily", as well as a couple of balloons.

"Our officers in Auckland City stayed on at the end of their shift to do a little something to make Lily's milestone birthday a bit more special," the Facebook post read.

"Lily was spending her 21st birthday in isolation at a hotel, so our officers organised this surprise, with a bit of behind the scenes help from her mum.

"Our officers presented the banner and balloons from the Auckland Police carpark, which Lily could see from the room where she way staying," police described.

"She was pretty chuffed with the gesture, and our officers were equally pleased they could make it one to remember!"

Facebook users applauded police for the kind gesture and joined police in wishing Lily a happy birthday.

"Nice work, NZ Police! Lily, I hope you had a lovely 21st, even if you were stuck in a hotel," one person commented.

"What a lovely caring thing to do... Hope Lily managed to enjoy her day," someone else said.

"Awesome New Zealand Police making her day so special," another Facebook user replied.