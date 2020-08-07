The Auckland man killed after an incident at an address in Whenuapai has been named by police.

Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, 31, died from injuries suffered at a property on Trig Rd on Wednesday.

Police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor of Waitematā Police said the investigation into Tamatoa-Makaea's death was ongoing but they expected to complete their scene examination today.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and whānau at this difficult time," Proctor said.

Police were continuing their inquiries and would like those who visited the property during the evening in question to contact police if they had not yet been spoken to by the investigation team.

Emergency services were called to the property on Trig Rd, in Whenuapai, just before 2am on Wednesday.

Members of the public and police staff seen at the scene on Trig Rd, West Auckland, this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

That day Proctor confirmed the death and said police had earlier been called to the scene after a report that a man had suffered injuries.

Medical assistance was given to Tamatoa-Makaea, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who arrived at the area about 3am said he saw up to three ambulance vehicles and up to 12 police cars parked along the road and down a long driveway.

He saw a woman being assisted by police officers.

"She was cuddling this little dog and she was crying," he said.