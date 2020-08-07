A man has been arrested after four illegal firearms and an explosive device were found at his South Auckland property.

Counties Manukau Police discovered the firearms during a search warrant at a Manurewa address this morning.

An explosive device was also located.

Police notified the New Zealand Defence Force and evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.

The device was removed and safely disposed of by NZDF personnel.

A police spokeswoman said they wanted to reassure local residents there was no risk to the community.

The four firearms were all prohibited weapons and the man, 31, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will be appearing next week in the Manukau District Court and police could not rule out further charges being laid.