The man found dead in a homicide on a Thames highway has been identified by police.

He was Bayden Williams, aged 20, from Tairua.

A 23-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court yesterday, charged with murder, and has been remanded in custody.

Police have said the two men were known to each other.



The police investigation into Williams' death is ongoing.

Advertisement

A team of investigators, with the support of specialist police teams, is working to understand the circumstances of the death, Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said.

The investigation team had received a large amount of support from the public.

Detectives are still seeking sightings of two vehicles on Kopu-Hikuai Rd on Wednesday night between 6pm and 7.30pm - a dark green 1997 Jaguar xJ6 Saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double cab ute.

It is understood the green Jaguar belonged to Williams.

The man accused of the murder is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

At his first court appearance he was supported in court by family members. The accused will reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on August 25.