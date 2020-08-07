Thirty Kiwis were deported to New Zealand earlier this week on two charter flights, including a man who assaulted a Brisbane police officer.

Seven of the group will be subject to the returning offender order - which allows Corrections to manage and monitor certain offenders who have returned from overseas.

The arrivals were split between two charter flights that entered New Zealand at Auckland Airport.

These are the third and fourth charter flights of their type to arrive in the country since July 14.

One flight carried 17 passengers, four of whom are subject to a returning offender order.

Hylton King has been deported from Australia. Photo / Facebook

The second flight this week carried 13 passengers, three of who are subject to a returning offender order.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Hylton King, 24, deserved to be deported, news.com.au reported.

"It was a vicious crime, it was a cowardly act, and I think my decision to cancel his visa and deport him from our country reflects the values of most Australians," Dutton said.

"Ninety-nine per cent of people who come to our country do the right thing but in this case, clearly he has done the wrong thing and we just don't want people of that very poor character in our country.

"So I think it's good riddance to him, I'm glad that he's gone, and I'm sorry that young police officer will live for the rest of her life scarred with the memory of that incident."

Corrections acting Deputy National Commissioner Eamon Coulter said like all international arrivals from overseas, people subject to a returning offender order were required to stay in managed isolation at an approved facility for a minimum of 14 days.

"The facility is being used exclusively as a managed isolation facility for deportees.

"To date there have been no issues of concern with the deportees at the facility and they are well supported by a number of agencies including; Corrections, Police, Health and PARS."

Not all deportees are subject to Corrections supervision, Coulter said.

The Returning Offenders (Management and Information) Act 2015 enables Corrections to manage and monitor certain offenders returning from overseas.

The supervision regime applies to eligible offenders who have served a term or terms of imprisonment of more than one year in another country.

The law applies regardless of whether the offender is deported, removed or returns voluntarily.

"There are a range of agencies that have been providing assistance to deportees when they arrive in New Zealand," a police spokesperson said.

"They will be actively engaging with these people while they're in the isolation facilities to ensure they have the right support in place to help them integrate into the community when they've completed their 14 days' isolation."