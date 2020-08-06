Residents have been left scared and confused after a dramatic armed police raid in Gulf Harbour, Auckland, last night.

Witnesses reported seeing nearly a dozen police cars, the Armed Offenders Squad and two police helicopters swarm to Roseville Rd and Admiralty Rise in Gulf Harbour about 8.30pm.

Residents were being told to "stay inside and keep away from the windows" while police moved through streets with squad car sirens on and flashing torches.

"Police were asking people to open the boots of their car to see if they had someone hiding inside," one witness told the Herald.

Advertisement

He said he was driving home from work last night when police stopped him and wouldn't let him within 500 metres of his street.

"I was parked there for a couple of hours before police let me through.

"My mum was messaging saying police were shining lights and wouldn't let them go near the windows, they were scared."

Roseville Rd and Admiralty Rise were reportedly blocked off while police carried out their search.

"Blocking off streets around us...... getting buzzed by the police chopper...lots of sirens for two hours," another person said on Facebook.

The Herald has contacted police for comment and is awaiting a response.