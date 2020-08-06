

A "visible police presence" has been deployed in Hawke's Bay as a large tangi in remembrance of a Hastings Mongrel Mob member who died while fleeing police begins.

Tributes have been paid online to Stacey Owen Waaka, who died following a police chase in Flaxmere last week.

The father of two is believed to have died from a "medical event", after allegedly assaulting a police officer on August 2, according to police.

The 39-year-old was due to be laid to rest at Hastings Crematorium at 11am on Friday, with a hakari at Runanga Marae, Ohiti, at 3pm.

Hastings Mongrel Mob member Stacey Owen Waaka died in a "medical event" following a police chase in Flaxmere. Photo / Supplied

A witness at the scene at 10.45am said there were "hundreds" of patched gang members congregating.

An obituary shared on Facebook saw Waaka remembered as a "beloved son", "cherished brother", "loving partner" and "the greatest dad".

A police spokeswoman said they are aware of a "large number of people coming into Hawke's Bay for today's tangi".

"There will be a visible police presence in the area to provide reassurance and ensure everyone's safety," she said.

Mongrel Mob members arrive for the tangi. Photo / NZME

Police earlier said they had tried to stop a man on Henderson Rd, Flaxmere, at about 11.35pm on August 1 due to the manner of his driving and poor condition of the vehicle.

A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle came to a stop a short time later on Swansea Rd, according to police.

"A Taser was deployed twice early in the incident, about the time an officer was assaulted. It does not appear to have made contact on either occasion," police said.

Police said the foot chase ended when the driver was located at a property on Caernarvon Dr, at which point the driver suffered "what appears to have been a medical event."

Police administered first aid and called a St John Ambulance. However, the man died at the scene.

Hundreds of patched members have gathered at Omahu Crematorium. Photo / NZME

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) was notified and an internal investigation will consider police policies and procedures.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura said several investigations into the circumstances of the incident were underway.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we will ensure support is available to them," she said.

The Coroner is investigating and will formally rule on the cause of death, with enquiries into Waaka's death ongoing.