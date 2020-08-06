A moving police car was fired upon last night after a pursuit in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

It is the third incident in a week in which an offender has allegedly presented a firearm at police.

When the driver failed to stop for police on Weymouth Rd, a short pursuit ensued about 11.40pm.

Police said that after less than a minute, the driver of the offending vehicle presented a firearm from the window and fired a shot at the moving police car.

The pursuit was immediately abandoned and police staff were not injured.

The vehicle was found dumped on Totara Rd.

Police swarmed the area and despite efforts the two occupants of the vehicle were not found.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said this was a frightening incident for officers and their welfare took absolute priority.

"It is completely unacceptable that our officers, who leave their families to come to work to help keep our communities safe, should be put in this type of situation.

"We will not tolerate this type of offending and our detectives will be carrying out a number of inquiries in an effort to identify and locate those responsible."

The officers involved were doing well despite the circumstances and were being supported by colleagues and the wider organisation, she said.

Police will continue to be in the area where the incident took place, carrying out area inquiries and a further scene examination.

It comes after a man on a dirt bike was arrested after allegedly pulling a firearm on police during a pursuit in Glen Eden, West Auckland on August 5.

A man was arrested after allegedly presenting a firearm at police following a routine traffic stop in the Auckland CBD on August 3.