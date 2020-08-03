A man has been arrested after allegedly presenting a firearm at police following a routine traffic stop in Auckland Central.

Police pulled over the vehicle on Victoria St West around 11.44am today, Auckland City Central area commander Inspector Gary Davey said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle supplied false details to officers and was placed under arrest.

Police officers searching the vehicle after the arrest. Photo / Supplied

"During the arrest process the man quickly presented a weapon, believed to be a firearm," Davey said.

"Staff managed to remove this weapon from the man and thankfully he has been taken into custody without further incident.

"Our officers were not injured nor was the weapon discharged during the incident."

Police are still making inquiries into the incident, with charges likely to be laid.