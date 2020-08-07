

A Hawke's Bay pastor says a congregation has been asked to pray for his son who was arrested by armed police on a church property and charged with drug offences.

Arthur Luke Lamborn, son of Peak Vision Church co-pastor Jack Lamborn, was arrested by armed police on July 29 on the grounds of the Te Mata Rd church, on the outskirts of Havelock North.

"We shared it with the church on Sunday," Jack Lamborn said.

"I stood up and asked everyone to get back on their knees and pray for our son.''

Advertisement

Arthur Luke Lamborn, 39, known as Luke, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, conspiring to supply methamphetamine, conspiring to deal cannabis, offering to supply cannabis and receiving an airless paint sprayer valued at $4000.

Lamborn has been remanded in custody to reappear later this month.

Jack Lamborn, who heads up the church's senior pastoral role with wife Sari, said while his son was arrested on church grounds, the arrest was unrelated to the church's operations.

Jack said his son had been living in a cottage on the church property for about a year.

A police spokeswoman said police had searched in the area of Te Mata and Mangateretere Rd, Havelock North, under warrant about 8.50am on July 29.

"As it relates to an ongoing investigation we're unable to provide anything further at this time."

Jack said it was a "heartbreaking" situation.

"We have a daughter-in-law now who is on her own ... and a couple of grandchildren who are missing their dad."

Advertisement

The church offers on-site accommodation to people getting back on their feet, he said.

"We see it as a great opportunity for us as a church to be able to help somebody until they got their feet on the ground," Jack said.