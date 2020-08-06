Political leaders are making their final speeches in Parliament following the end of Question Time today before the House rises for the election on September 19.

Prime Minister and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is first, followed by National leader Judith Collins, Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Act leader David Seymour.

Parliament will be officially dissolved on August 12.

National Party leader Judith Collins next to deputy Gerry Brownlee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

When the House resumes after the election, some of its rules will have changed after recommendations from the standing orders committee.

Parliament changes

Some changes have been made as a result of the use of video conferencing that was used during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Select committees will be able to meet via video conferencing to deal with mundane administrative business when the House is not sitting.

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A new elect committee will be formed to initially handle petitions, and decide whether to refer them to a select committee for further examination.

The 15-hour debate on the Budget will be cut by seven hours and that time assigned to debates on non-legislative matters.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said yesterday that that could include the performance of Crown entities, rules made around climate change, or briefings on the state of the public service.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. Photo / Marty Melville

"It will allow that space for what we've been urged to do, which is to look a little bit beyond the horizon to some of the longer-term challenges we face as a country," he

said.

He said ministers would also be encouraged to attend select committees more often to talk about their bills.

In another change, member's bills will be able to be introduced to the House and avoid the need for a ballot if it has majority support of non-Ministers.

Sittings will end at 5 pm on Thursdays instead of the usual 6 pm, to allow most MPs to make it back to their electorates on Thursday night.