Two people are being treated for moderate injuries after a crash that rolled a vehicle in Taradale, Hawke's Bay, on Thursday.

Police and St John ambulance were called to the crash on Murphy Rd, between Gebbie Rd and Jeffares Pl, about 11.05am.

A police spokeswoman said one of the vehicles rolled in the crash.

Both lanes of the road were blocked for more than an hour as clean up crews and a towing company cleared the scene.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said two people with moderate injuries were treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Nearby Taradale High School said in a post on Facebook that none of its students were involved.