A man who used Lime scooters to deliver cannabis around Dunedin has been jailed.

Zachary James David Ledgerwood appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Dunedin District Court yesterday for sentencing on charges of possessing an offensive weapon (knuckle dusters), attempting to escape custody, possession of morphine, unlawfully carrying a Taser, possessing a cannabis utensil, selling cannabis, and possessing cannabis plant for supply.

On May 27 last year, Ledgerwood, 28, was seen by an off-duty police staff member approaching a vehicle with two occupants in George St and activating a Taser.

Police later found a Taser in his pocket and a set of knuckle dusters in his backpack. Also in the backpack were 15 self-sealing bags containing about 3g of cannabis. A further 11g was found in a separate bag.

The cannabis had an approximate street value of $1000.

He also had electronic scales, drug utensils, $3564.60 in cash and a canister containing morphine pills.

His offending did not end once he was arrested.

While being interviewed at the police station, he attempted to flee. He was pursued and apprehended within the station.

During a search of his property the next morning, police found a further 284g of cannabis and $35,000 cash in a safe.

Ledgerwood told police he sold the cannabis to provide for his infant son, and that he had the Taser for his protection.

Judge Phillips said Ledgerwood had used texting and social media to organise transactions, and then used Lime scooters to deliver products around the city, focusing primarily on the student area.

Ledgerwood had previous cannabis convictions, which were aggravating factors, he said.

After initially declining a sentencing indication given in January, Ledgerwood yesterday accepted it.

From a starting point of four years in prison, he was given a 20 per cent discount for his background and 20 per cent for his guilty plea.

The end result was a sentence of two years, five months in prison.