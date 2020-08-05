A second woman allegedly raped by a Dunedin man within a matter of weeks has vehemently denied she agreed to "rough sex".

Michael John Danyon Fraser, 24, is accused of three counts of rape, one of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and two of attempting to do so.

He pleaded not guilty at the outset of this week's jury trial and counsel John Munro suggested the two complainants - who met Fraser through the dating app Tinder - consented to the acts that took place at his Cargill St flat.

On Tuesday, the second complainant described how he seemed like "a nice genuine person" until they got inside his bedroom in the early hours of February 25, 2018.

Advertisement

In a video interview with police played for the jury, the woman spoke of how she was held down by Fraser and grabbed around the throat.

"I fully couldn't breathe, it was that hard," she said.

The complainant also told the court that Fraser struck her in the jaw about 10 times, which caused her pain over the following days. However, Munro said the woman had agreed to what took place.

"You were out to seek a bit of excitement that night," he said.

"I suggest you were overwhelmed with the rough sex you agreed to that night."

The complainant said she never agreed to such acts.

Munro said the woman was moaning in pleasure throughout the incident and had kissed Fraser.

"I was not enjoying the rape," she said.

Advertisement

She told the jury she asked Fraser to stop repeatedly, tried to push him away and told him she just wanted to go to sleep.

"I didn't know what else to say. I didn't know how else to get out of there. I didn't know how to get him to stop," she said.

The court heard the complainant left the address after 5am when she was satisfied Fraser was asleep and that her sister was coming to pick her up.

A short Snapchat video of the woman red-faced and crying, which was sent to her friends while she waited to be collected, was played for the jury yesterday.

She said she was unsure to whom she sent the social media video or whether she added a caption.

On March 1, Fraser sent the complainant a text message asking if she was "all good".

Advertisement

The woman said she was too uncomfortable to reply. However, eight days later she did respond.

"I'm sad ... we need to talk," she wrote.

The witness confirmed for the court that that message was sent at the direction of a police officer investigating the case.

Munro said the attempts to start a conversation were a bid to "lure" his client in.

"You were trying to stitch him up, weren't you?" he said.

The trial continues.